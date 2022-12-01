Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

The Municipal Corporation’s Tehbazari branch and the police on Wednesday carried out a joint drive against temporary encroachments and wrong parking of vehicles in different parts of the city. As per MC’s secretary-cum-tehbazari branch in-charge Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi, about 60 temporary encroachments were removed by the MC in the city today.

In the morning, officials of the MC’s Zone A along with the police team carried out a drive in Meena Bazaar, Daresi Road market, Gaah Mandi, Mata Rani Chowk and the Rekhi Chowk area. During the drive, some persons reportedly opposed the action.

The drive was led by Zonal Commissioner at the Zone A Neeraj Jain. An inspector of the tehbazari branch, Lucky, said carts and articles on encroached road portions were lifted by the civic body during the drive. Meanwhile, the MC also removed construction material that was kept on the road portion in the Daresi area. The material was kept there by some persons to sell it to their customers, as per information.

In the evening, Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and Secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi, along with the staff of the tehbazari branch, carried out a drive against the illegal fish market near Eastman Chowk, Ludhiana. All superintendents and inspectors of the tehbazari branch of all four zones were present during the drive.

Tajinderpal Singh said the unauthorised fish market was being organised there for a long period and it was removed today. The public used to face inconveniences due to the market. Around 20 temporary encroachments were removed from the fish market.

He said around 15 temporary encroachments were also removed from the 33-foot road. He said around 25 temporary encroachments were removed from Zone A areas.