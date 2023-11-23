Ludhiana MC polls: AAP workers go door to door to seek support

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

While the date for the Municipal Corporation elections is yet to be announced, certain persons aspiring for tickets from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been actively engaging in a door-to-door campaign in several wards to attract voters. Some AAP workers have also been taking credit for the Municipal Corporation’s ongoing fogging initiative.

An AAP member in Ward 33 said they were actively engaging in door-to-door visits to connect with residents and encourage them to share their concerns. “Typically, people express problems related to malfunctioning streetlights, water supply, sewage systems, electricity and ration cards. As the AAP government is committed to resolving these concerns, we are diligently making efforts to get such issues addressed,” he claimed.

It has come to light that AAP workers accompany the Municipal Corporation’s fogging machines, creating an impression that they are involved in the fogging process. In a specific ward, a member of the AAP, who is aspiring to contest the Municipal Corporation election, recently placed a political banner on the Municipal Corporation’s tractor equipped with a fogging machine, prompting a Congress leader to raise questions and call the act ‘unauthorised’. Dr Vipul Malhotra, a health branch official with the Municipal Corporation, said he would look into the matter and action would be taken if anyone used the civic body’s machinery to display political banners.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are occupied with the inauguration of road carpeting, installation of water tube wells, and other developmental projects in different wards within their respective constituencies.

