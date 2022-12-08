Ludhiana MC razes portions of three illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The Municipal Corporation (MC) razed portions of three illegal under-construction buildings in Model Town extension area on Wednesday.

MC’s building branch officials said these buildings were situated near New Krishna Mandir. The owners had failed to get the building plans approved from the civic body and were constructing the buildings in violation of the building bylaws.

Illegal portions of the buildings were razed and the owners were directed to get the building plans approved before restarting the construction works.