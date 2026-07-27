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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC record rooms to get 54 storage compactors

Ludhiana MC record rooms to get 54 storage compactors

Units designed with capacities ranging from four shelves to 12 shelves, depending on requirement and available space at Ludhiana MC's record rooms

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The MC procured the compactors at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore, nearly 36% lower than the estimate of Rs 2.79 crore.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) has purchased 54 storage compactors for installation in its record rooms across all four zones for improving the safety and preservation of official documents.

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The decision comes at a time when the civic body is focusing on strengthening its record management system following incidents of missing documents.

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The compactors have been bought at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore — nearly 36 per cent lower than the estimated cost of Rs 2.79 crore.

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Officials said the compactors will help ensure proper storage of files, vouchers and other important official documents. The storage units have been designed with capacities ranging from four shelves to 12 shelves, depending on the requirement and available space in various record rooms.

The initiative assumes significance as the MC recently reported the disappearance of accounts branch record from its old record room near Lakkar bridge. Multiple such incidents had come to the fore in the past as well. Additionally, the civic body also faced questions after damage to records from water leaks at its record rooms.

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Officials believe the storage systems will improve organisation, security and preservation of old and current records.

Sham Lal Gupta, superintending engineer, said the project will significantly improve maintenance of official documents.

“The compactors will help preserve old as well as current records in a systematic manner and reduce chances of damage or misplacement,” he added.

Officials added that several municipal departments are maintaining decades-old records, including property tax files, building records, accounts, engineering documents and other administrative files. The compactors will provide additional storage space and protect documents from dust, moisture and physical damage.

MC officials said better record management will also help departments retrieve files more efficiently, improving public service delivery and reducing delays in processing official work.

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