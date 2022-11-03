Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with officials regarding works related to governance reforms.

Dr Aggarwal said all record rooms of the civic body would be digitised and turned into smart record rooms.

A detailed project report has been made for scanning of records and cloud-based data storage, etc.

For the e-office implementation, the corporation has selected its property tax branch of Zone A and MC’s law branch initially.

The Municipal Corporation will soon allow the submission of digital files regarding the change of taxpayers’ name.

Dr Shena Aggarwal said a new module had been introduced at Municipal Corporation’s Suwidha Centres for receiving license fees in digital mode and testing for the same was underway. Soon, people would be able to deposit license fees online.

Apart from these, a process of digital mapping of all properties of the corporation on the basis of UID numbers is underway. Geo-tagging of all properties, which are on rent or lease, is also being done.

