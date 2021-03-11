Ludhiana MC removes 12 encroachments

Faces opposition by vendors during drive in Shivpuri Chowk area

Ludhiana MC removes 12 encroachments

MC workers remove a temporary encroachment along roadside near Shivpuri Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The MC’s Tehbazari Branch on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Shivpuri Chowk area. During the drive, some persons also opposed and raised questions over the MC’s action.

Tehbazari branch head Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi said a team of the MC along with staff from the Daresi police station carried out the drive against the encroachments, including slums and other structures, as per the directions of the MC Commissioner. He said around 12 encroachments were removed by the civic body.

Some poor persons used to sell products to generate income for meeting their daily needs from roadside stalls. A few vendors also argued over the drive. Despite repeated demands of the vendors’ unions, the MC has failed to set up vending zones for the street vendors in the city as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The civic body had earlier conducted a survey of around 21,000 street vendors but the process of setting up vending zones was delayed.

