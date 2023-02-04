Ludhiana MC removes temporary encroachments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

Officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed temporary encroachments raised by street vendors on sides of Rani Jhansi Road, Ghumar Mandi and adjoining areas on Friday evening.

MC secretary-cum-nodal officer of tehbazaari wing TS Panchhi stated that MC teams had removed around two dozen encroachments from Rani Jhansi Road, Ghumar Mandi and adjoining areas. These encroachments were in the form of vends/kiosks, food vans, etc.

He said the encroachments by street vendors in these areas had resulted in traffic chaos and congestion. The MC teams also removed the encroachments by street vendors outside the complex of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Rani Jhansi road.

The vends/ kiosks have been confiscated by the MC teams.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Kulpreet Singh conducted field inspections in different areas falling under Zone C of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday to establish vending zones. The visit was organised on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal to inspect the proposed sites before establishing street vending zones, so that establishment of vends in those areas should not disturb the movement of traffic. Street vending zones have to be established for shifting the street vendors from roadsides. Kulpreet Singh said that inspections were done in the areas situated near Dhuri railway crossing, near Partap Chowk, behind Zone C office on Gill road, near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), etc. and the sites will be finalised soon.