Ludhiana MC reopens swimming pool after two years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

After more than two years, the MC swimming pool near Rakh Bagh here has been opened.

It was earlier closed amid Covid-19 pandemic. But, the people had been demanding from the civic body to get the swimming pool reopened for the public usage at the earliest.

On Tuesday, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu got the swimming pool opened for public. MC officials Ravinder Garg, Anshul Garcha and others were present. The officials said the swimming pool has been reopened for public usage as per the government guidelines.