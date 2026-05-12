Ludhiana MC safai sewak, aide arrested for vehicle thefts, snatchings

The Ludhiana police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting two accused involved in multiple mobile snatchings and vehicle thefts across the city. Among the arrested accused include a safai sewak working in Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (28) resident of Salem Tabri, and Rohit (22) of Bahadurke road, Ludhiana. Sumit is a safai sewak working on contract basis with MC.

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Additional DCP Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference stated that the accused had carried out around 12 mobile snatchings and six vehicle thefts in various city areas in the past. Six mobile phones which the gang had snatched in the recent past were recovered from their possession.

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Verma said that on May 7, a snatching incident took place in the area of police station, division No. 3, where a man identified as Pankaj was robbed of his mobile phone. During the investigation, the police not only recovered the mobile phone, but also seized the stolen motorcycle used in the crime. After the arrest, further interrogation led to the recovery of two more vehicles, including a scooter and a motorcycle, allegedly stolen by the accused from city area.

He further said that the police remand of the accused had been obtained. Even the role of some mobile shop owners and junk dealers, who might have been buying the looted mobile phones and stolen vehicles, was also being probed.