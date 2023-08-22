Ludhiana MC seals 14 shops at Chet Singh Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

The Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed 14 shops that were allegedly constructed illegally at Chet Singh Nagar along the Gill road on Monday.

The civic body also foiled an encroachment bid on the government land by sealing a shop and a shed which was established by an unknown person on common land in the Taxi Stand Street, Canal Road (Block 29).

Speaking of the 14 shops, the civic body officials said that these shops were constructed in violation of the building bylaws. The shops have been sealed under action initiated today.

The officials further stated that an unknown person had also tried to encroach upon the government land (shamlat) by establishing a shop and a shed at the said land in the Taxi Stand Street, Canal road. The shop and the shed have also been sealed and further action is being taken in this regard.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions in the city. The building branch officials have been directed to take stern action against illegal constructions.

“Residents are also urged to start construction work only after getting the building plans approved from the Municipal Corporation. Also, they should construct the buildings as per the bylaws as strict action will be taken against illegal constructions,” added the MC Commissioner.