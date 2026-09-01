Ludhiana MC seals six illegal shops on Karabara Road

Taking stern action against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, sealed six illegal shops on Karabara Road near a petrol pump on Monday. On the directions of the MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, action has been taken by the building branch of MC Zone A office.

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Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Kapil Dev said that warnings had been issued to the owners in the past too, but they continued with the illegal construction, following which the illegal shops had been sealed by the civic body.

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Meanwhile, the civic body officials appealed to the residents to start the construction work only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body, or else strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.