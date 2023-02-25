Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

Ludhiana, February 24
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has handed over many properties from its colonies to the Municipal Corporation (MC), whose arrears are still pending.
Now, the MC Joint Commissioner has written to the Trust’s Executive Officer to send details of those properties whose arrears have not been deposited to date.
Notably, the LIT had earlier written to the civic body that if an applicant files a request to obtain a TS1 certificate or other important certificate regarding properties that fall under various schemes of the LIT, it should be ensured to get a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from the Trust in this regard so that the latter and the government did not face any financial loss.
Several colonies that are part of Ludhiana Improvement Trust schemes have been handed over to the Municipal Corporation.
Sources said arrears against a number of properties were yet to be recovered from defaulters.
