Ludhiana MC set for fifth chief in just two years; Damanjit to replace Mahindroo

In yet another administrative reshuffle, the state government has transferred Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Ankur Mahindroo and appointed PCS officer Damanjit Singh Mann in his place. The change makes Mann the fifth Commissioner to head the civic body in just over two years, reflecting the frequent administrative changes at the corporation.

According to the transfer order issued by the Department of Personnel on Tuesday, Mahindroo has been posted as ADC (General), Sangrur, against a vacant post. He had assumed charge as MC Commissioner on October 19 and will thus, had a tenure of barely 22 days.

Mann, a 2012-batch PCS officer, was earlier serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Patiala. According to an information, he was posted on September 19, 2025. He has now been entrusted with the responsibility of heading the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, one of the state’s largest civic bodies.

The latest appointment comes amid a series of changes in the MC’s top administrative leadership. Since September 2024, the it has seen five changes in its commissioners, including the latest appointment.

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The sequence began in September 2024 when IAS officer Aaditya Dachalwal replaced Sandeep Rishi, who was transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur. Dachalwal took charge on September 16, 2024, and served for around 16 months before being replaced by IAS officer Neeru Katyal Gupta in January 2026.

Gupta, who had earlier served as the Chief Administrator of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), assumed charge on January 27, 2026. However, her tenure lasted less than five months. In June 2026, she was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, General Administration and Coordination, while IAS officer Ojasvi Alankar was appointed as her successor.

Alankar, a 2020-batch IAS officer, took charge on June 15. He was earlier serving as Additional Chief Administrator of the GLADA. His tenure also lasted around four months before he was transferred in October.

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Following a stormy General House meeting of the MC, the state government transferred Alankar on October 13. PCS officer Dr Ankur Mahindroo, who was then serving as ADC (General), Sangrur, was appointed as the new MC Commissioner of Ludhiana. He took charge on October 19, but his tenure has now ended within 22 days.