Ludhiana MC staff protest against Local Bodies Department

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Protesting against the recent decision of the Local Bodies Department wherein it has been ordered that the annual increment and pay fixation cases of Class A and B employees would now be approved at the state level, Municipal Corporation (MC) employees union — Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee — held a gate rally at the MC’s Zone D office here on Monday.

The employees gathered at the MC office and protested against the decision by suspending the work at the four zonal offices for around two hours. The work at suvidha kendras and of Class IV employees (sweepers/sewermen) was not suspended to avoid public harassment.

Chairman of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon said already, the cases pertaining to Ex-India leave were approved at the state level. Now, the Local Bodies Department had ordered that the annual increment and pay fixation cases would also be dealt at the state level. Earlier, these were approved at the local level.

They said it would result in economic and mental harassment for employees. Also, it would lead to wastage of time as the staff have to travel to the state headquarters (Chandigarh).

They said the employee unions at other municipal corporations of the state were also protesting against the decision and they would also take up the matter at the state level.

The union demanded that the Local Bodies Department should revoke the orders and annual increment, pay fixation, ex-India leave and step-up cases should be dealt at the local level only. If the department failed to revoke the decision in a week or so, they would be forced to hold an agitation at the state level.

Sahota and Sekhon said MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had assured that the memorandum of the demands would be forwarded to the state government as the decision had to be taken at the state level only.