Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

Infuriated over the transfer of one of the staff members, employees at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone C office here suspended work for around three hours to mark their protest on Tuesday.

They alleged that one of their colleagues deployed at the MC’s property tax branch was transferred for serving notice against a person for not depositing property tax to the civic body. The staff alleged that the owner of the said property, who claimed himself to be a journalist, used his influence to get the employee transferred.

The Zone C employees along with senior members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone D office regarding the matter. Property tax inspector at Zone C, Karan Sharma said one of the staff members had been transferred for serving a notice against the property of a man, who claimed himself to be a senior journalist. The pending property tax of the property was not deposited to the MC.

“Our staff member had performed his duty as per rules. The man, who claimed himself to be a journalist, had misbehaved with one of our employees and then got him transferred too. This is unacceptable. Today, the MC employees’ union met the MC Commissioner in this regard. We demanded that the transfer order must be revoked,” he said.

After getting assurance from the Commissioner, the staff resumed services at Zone C in the afternoon. President of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the matter had been resolved as the transfer order of the employee had been revoked.