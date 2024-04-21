Ludhiana MC takes e-Nigam route to go paperless

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

On the lines of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, the working of the General House of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) would soon go paperless as the authorities are working to adopt e-Nigam aka the Digital MC General House portal of

the PMIDC.

In this context, a team of experts from Punjab National Informatics Centre (NIC) conducted a training session for officials of the civic body at Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain conducted a meeting with the experts from NIC Punjab. Superintending Engineer Ranjit Singh and executive engineers Ranbir Singh and Ekjot Singh, and other officials from the different branches of the MC participated in the training session which was conducted by Director (IT) NIC Sanjay Puri, NIC DIO Ludhiana Neeraj Garg and technical expert Nidhi Sharma.

The officials said that after the implementation of the e-Nigam portal, the files regarding the projects, tender process, etc, would be approved online and those would be shared digitally with the councillors during the general house meeting of the MC. Currently, hard copies of agenda and resolutions are shared with the councillors and officials.

The councillors would approve the resolutions online and the approved resolutions would also be shared with the department online. This, as per senior MC officials, will help in saving time, human resources, stationary and will promote transparency.

Sandeep Rishi said it was a fruitful session and more such training sessions would be organised in the coming time, so that e-Nigam could be implemented properly in Ludhiana. Apart from this, the MC is also implementing e-Office across its offices to further improve on efficiency and transparency, added Rishi.

Aiming for transparency

