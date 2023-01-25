 Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact : The Tribune India

Complainant had been sending repeated reminders to Local Government Department in the matter as civic body was delaying action

Work to construct shops under Southern Bypass ROB was started without approved building plan and permissions in 2018. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 24

The Municipal Corporation took around three years and eleven months to cancel the controversial ‘smart vending zone’ project agreement under which around 250 shops were supposed to be constructed without required permissions under the Southern Bypass ROB near the canal bridge connecting BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

After finding anomalies in the project, the then Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Local Government in June 2018 issued directions to the Municipal Corporation to cancel the project agreement with a private firm but the action was allegedly delayed by the MC. The Local Government had also directed the Municipal Corporation to send the names of responsible officials who were involved in the project.

A complainant in the case, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, had been writing letters to the department, seeking action in the matter since then. “I was not being provided any document under the RTI Act. After filing a second appeal under RTI Act, I received documents on January 20, 2023, and learnt that the project has been cancelled on May 20, 2022, by the MC’s F&CC. The action has been taken only after repeated letters written by me to the Local Government Department. However, names of the officials who were responsible for the anomalies have not been disclosed to date despite the orders of the Local Government,” Khaira said.

The work to construct the shops was started without any approved building plan and required permissions in 2018. The Irrigation Department had then also submitted a complaint to the police against the work. Thereafter, it was stalled at the site.

“The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, had allowed the firm to construct shops and halls on a piece of land (Central road portion under the Southern Bypass ROB) at BRS Nagar without getting a ‘no objection certificate’ from the Irrigation Department, which is the actual owner of the land. Some MC officials wanted to provide financial benefit to a private firm,” the complainant said.

As per information, a private firm was empowered to construct buildings at the site and collect up to Rs 10,000 per month per shop from each tenant, and even if the firm wanted to collect more money, they could collect with due permission of the MC Commissioner, Ludhiana. But the civic body had to receive only Rs 500 as a license fee per shop per month from the second year after the construction of shops and Rs 1,000 per shop per month during the third year with a 10 per cent increase in successive years. However, the Irrigation Department was offered only 15 per cent of the income to be incurred by the corporation.

When the inquiry was conducted, the then Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Local Government had found anomalies in the project. In June 2018, the MC was directed to follow the due process of cancellation of the ‘current contract/agreement’ and take other necessary steps as per the directions of the Department of Local Government.

