Ludhiana MC teams raze three illegal shops, construction under high-tension electricity line

The municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-C building branch on Saturday demolished three illegal under-construction shops on Barota road, said officials.

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Another illegal construction under high tension wires was also demolished in the area as part of the drive.

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Officials said action is being taken against illegal constructions on a regular basis and the drive will continue in the coming days.

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Earlier on Friday, MC teams had removed an encroachment from government land in the Lohara area.

Building branch officials said notices were served to the owners in the past but they failed to stop the illegal constructions, which led to the action.

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MC officials appealed to the residents to start construction only after getting building plans approved from the civic body, warning of strict action in case of non-compliance.