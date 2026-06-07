icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC teams raze three illegal shops, construction under high-tension electricity line

Ludhiana MC teams raze three illegal shops, construction under high-tension electricity line

Building branch officials say notices served to owners, but they did not stop work

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:20 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An MC machine at work during the demolition drive in Ludhiana’s Zone C on Saturday.
Advertisement

The municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-C building branch on Saturday demolished three illegal under-construction shops on Barota road, said officials.

Advertisement

Another illegal construction under high tension wires was also demolished in the area as part of the drive.

Advertisement

Officials said action is being taken against illegal constructions on a regular basis and the drive will continue in the coming days.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, MC teams had removed an encroachment from government land in the Lohara area.

Building branch officials said notices were served to the owners in the past but they failed to stop the illegal constructions, which led to the action.

Advertisement

MC officials appealed to the residents to start construction only after getting building plans approved from the civic body, warning of strict action in case of non-compliance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts