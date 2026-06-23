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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC teams remove encroachments in Dugri

Ludhiana MC teams remove encroachments in Dugri

Ludhiana MC issues 18 challans for violation of building bylaws

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A machine at work during an enforcement drive in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Municipal corporation (MC) teams on Monday demolished encroachments from portions along Dugri Road and issued 18 challans for violations of building bylaws.

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The action came after MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar directed all field staff to remain active in their respective areas on a daily basis and issue challans on the spot.

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The MC Commissioner appealed to the residents to obtain building plan approvals before commencing any construction. Owners of under-construction buildings were advised to prominently display a copy of the sanctioned building plan at construction sites.

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MC chief Alankar inspects sanitation in Jawahar Nagar

Continuing field inspections under Mission Clean Punjab, Alankar took stock of the situation in the Jawahar Nagar camp area on Monday morning.

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During the field visit, officials checked the static compactor site and reviewed cleanliness in the market area.

The MC chief also inspected the ongoing work of installing water pipelines in the area. He directed the officials concerned to ensure there was no compromise with the quality of works, and asked them to make sure the projects were completed within the stipulated time period.

Later in the day, Alankar conducted an inspection at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, and directed the officials and employees to ensure hassle-free services for the residents.

The MC chief said field inspections are being conducted on a daily basis to ensure cleanliness across the city. He, however, asserted residents should also understand their responsibility and stop throwing garbage in the open.

“Collective efforts are required to ensure cleanliness and residents should support the authorities to achieve the goal,” said Alankar.

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