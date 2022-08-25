Ludhiana MC to call General House meeting on 24x7 water supply project soon

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is likely to call a special General House meeting on the agenda of the 24x7 canal-based water supply project soon. As per the instructions of the World Bank, the MC and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) will meet the pre-conditions before floating tenders for the project.

The corporation has already acquired about 54 acres along Sidhwan Canal in Bilga village for setting up a water treatment plant (WTP) for the multi-phase project. The phase 1 of the project includes a bulk water supply system, canal intake system, transmission network from the water treatment plant to storage reservoirs, overhead service reservoirs, etc. Now, the estimated cost of phase 1 is around Rs 1,600 crores, according to civic body officials.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the World Bank had kept a few pre-conditions before getting the required nod for floating the tenders for the 24x7 water supply project. As per one of the pre-conditions, the corporation needs to get the resolution regarding the project approved by the MC’s General House. A special House meeting based on the single agenda regarding the project would be called. He said there would be no delay on MC’s part.

The other pre-conditions are to be fulfilled by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC). Once all conditions are fulfilled, the tenders would be floated by the PMIDC as per iinformation.

List of identified sites for OHSRs on MC website

Notably, the Municipal Corporation has identified 139 sites wherein new overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) are to be constructed or existing OHSRs are to be renovated. According to information, new OHSRs are to be constructed at 77 sites in the city while existing reservoirs can be renovated/ reconstructed at 62 sites. The MC has uploaded the list of identified 139 sites for OHSRs on its official website mcludhiana.gov.in for the public. On August 2, the MC released information that if any city resident has an objection over any site for the OHSR, objections can be filed within one month at the office of the MC Commissioner, Ludhiana.