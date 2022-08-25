Ludhiana MC to call General House meeting on 24x7 water supply project soon

As per WB instructions, MC, PMIDC to fulfil pre-conditions before tendering process

Ludhiana MC to call General House meeting on 24x7 water supply project soon

The MC has already acquired 54 acres along Sidhwan Canal in Bilga village for setting up a water treatment plant. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is likely to call a special General House meeting on the agenda of the 24x7 canal-based water supply project soon. As per the instructions of the World Bank, the MC and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) will meet the pre-conditions before floating tenders for the project.

The corporation has already acquired about 54 acres along Sidhwan Canal in Bilga village for setting up a water treatment plant (WTP) for the multi-phase project. The phase 1 of the project includes a bulk water supply system, canal intake system, transmission network from the water treatment plant to storage reservoirs, overhead service reservoirs, etc. Now, the estimated cost of phase 1 is around Rs 1,600 crores, according to civic body officials.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the World Bank had kept a few pre-conditions before getting the required nod for floating the tenders for the 24x7 water supply project. As per one of the pre-conditions, the corporation needs to get the resolution regarding the project approved by the MC’s General House. A special House meeting based on the single agenda regarding the project would be called. He said there would be no delay on MC’s part.

The other pre-conditions are to be fulfilled by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC). Once all conditions are fulfilled, the tenders would be floated by the PMIDC as per iinformation.

List of identified sites for OHSRs on MC website

Notably, the Municipal Corporation has identified 139 sites wherein new overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) are to be constructed or existing OHSRs are to be renovated. According to information, new OHSRs are to be constructed at 77 sites in the city while existing reservoirs can be renovated/ reconstructed at 62 sites. The MC has uploaded the list of identified 139 sites for OHSRs on its official website mcludhiana.gov.in for the public. On August 2, the MC released information that if any city resident has an objection over any site for the OHSR, objections can be filed within one month at the office of the MC Commissioner, Ludhiana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

2
Chandigarh

Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

4
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

5
Nation

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

6
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

7
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was murdered in Goa

8
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Haryana

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

10
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; ‘she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn’t pick it up again’

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'

Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal's house to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Smart City in Limbo-V: No headway in Rs 560-cr project to augment water supply in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed