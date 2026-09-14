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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC to install 56 storage compactors to protect records

Ludhiana MC to install 56 storage compactors to protect records

Storage compactors will not only save floor space but also protect records from dust and moisture

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Mayor Inderjit Kaur inspects storage compactors being installed at a Municipal Corporation office in Ludhiana.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) is installing storage compactors to ensure the proper maintenance and safety of official records. Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur recently inspected the compactors installed at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar recently.

The initiative aims to ensure the proper storage and safety of records that were earlier kept in open racks. The installation of storage compactors will not only save floor space but also protect records from dust and moisture.

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Officials of the civic body said that 56 storage compactors would be installed at MC offices at a cost of around Rs 1.76 crore. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the initiative would help maintain records in a more organised manner while making better use of available space.

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She said the civic body had received complaints about records being damaged because they were kept in open racks. The compactors would provide better protection against dust and other environmental factors, she added.

The Mayor directed officials to expedite the installation of compactors at civic body offices as per their requirements. She also issued necessary directions to ensure the safety and security of records kept in MC offices.

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During her inspection, Mayor Inderjit Kaur also interacted with residents at the Suvidha Kendra. She directed the staff to ensure that residents receive hassle-free and efficient services.

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