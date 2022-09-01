Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

For the upcoming World Bank-funded 24x7 canal-based water supply project, a utility company of the Municipal Corporation — ‘Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited’ — would be launched soon. A team of the World Bank visited the MC office, here, today and discussed the upcoming water supply project.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held on the launching and working of the company. It was announced that the Ludhiana Mayor would be the chairman of the Board of Directors of the company and the MC Commissioner would be the Managing Director.

The MC’s Joint Commissioner concerned, two councillors (to be nominated by the MC House for a period of 2.5 years), Superintending Engineer (O&M Branch) of the MC, Superintending Engineer of the Department of Water Resources, Punjab, and Superintending Engineer of the PSPCL and two officials (to be nominated by the Department of Local Government) would be the company directors.

A team of officials from the World Bank, including Sriniwas Rao, Rumana Hek, Balaji K Prem, Navika Chaudhary and SR Ramanujam, participated in the meeting. MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, General Manager of PMIDC VP Singh, MC Superintending Engineers Ravinder Garg and Rajinder Singh were also present. Besides, MC House members, including Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, councillors Jai Parkash, Rakesh Prashar, Jaspal Singh Giaspura, Sunita Rani, Parminder Singh Lapran and Swarandeep Singh Chahal, attended the meeting.

According to MC officials, the civic body would have 100 per cent ownership rights of the company. After completion of the water supply project, the company would also be responsible for the billing process, including the distribution of water supply bills. To run the firm, the MC House would approve the funds and rates of water supply and sewerage facilities.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said a water treatment plant of 580 MLD under the project would be set up at Bilga village. The water of Sidhwan Canal would be treated at the plant and then it would be supplied to residents in the city.

For the water supply system, a 165-km-long main pipeline would be laid while the corporation has identified 139 sites for overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) in the city.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,422 crore while Rs 271 crore would be spent on operation and maintenance for 10 years.

The MC Commissioner said the House members, who were present in the meeting today, had given their nod for the project. A resolution regarding the same would be presented before the MC’s General House for approval and then the tendering process would be initiated.

