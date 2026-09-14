Ludhiana MC to place 187 development proposals before F&CC; Rs 1,195-cr waste project set for fresh push

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to place around 187 development-related proposals before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) at its meeting on Monday. The proposed Rs 1,195-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project is likely to be the most significant item on the supplementary agenda.

The civic body has prepared the terms and conditions for implementing the waste-management project under the recently notified state-level rate contract and is expected to seek the committee’s approval to take the process forward. The plan is to initially introduce the system in Zones B and C before expanding it to other parts of the city.

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The state government has already approved Mumbai-based Krystal Integrated Services Limited as the L-1 agency under the rate contract and fixed a rate of Rs 3,677 per metric tonne for processing more than 200 metric tonnes of waste a day. However, the state-level approval does not automatically allot the Ludhiana project to the agency. The MC will have to finalise its own scope of work, terms and conditions and complete the required approval process.

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The proposed system will cover door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste. Ludhiana generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste every day, making the project crucial for improving garbage collection and reducing pressure on the city’s existing dumping sites.

The financial implication will be a major consideration for the civic body. At the notified rate of Rs 3,677 per metric tonne, processing 1,100 MT of waste would cost roughly Rs 40 lakh a day. The exact payment liability, however, will depend on the final terms of the contract, the quantity of waste handled and other components of the agreement.

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The project has already gone through several rounds of tendering. An earlier proposal, estimated at more than Rs 1,400 crore, failed to attract an adequate response and was subsequently cancelled. The MC then decided to use the state-level rate-contract mechanism for the fresh process. The earlier tender envisaged collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste under the public-private partnership model.

Officials are now looking at a phased implementation, with Zones B and C proposed as the starting point. This approach is expected to allow the MC to assess the collection, transportation and processing arrangements before extending the system across the city.

Apart from the waste-management proposal, the F&CC agenda includes several road and infrastructure works, installation of LED and high-mast lights, tubewell-related works, improvement of parks and other civic projects. Several proposals for road relaying and repairs have been listed for different wards, while works related to water-supply infrastructure and public lighting also figure on the agenda.

One of the agenda items also concerns the provision and upgrading of infrastructure in several areas before their transfer to the MC. Other proposals relate to road improvement and civic amenities.

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F&CC meeting agenda

The meeting assumes significance as the MC is simultaneously seeking to push several long-pending infrastructure projects and give a fresh start to the city’s waste-management system.

However, the ISWM project has already faced opposition. A few months ago, sanitation workers had locked the Ambedkar Bhawan during a General House meeting at which the project was being considered for scrapping. The latest proposal to revive the project through the state-level rate-contract mechanism is therefore likely to draw attention during the F&CC meeting.