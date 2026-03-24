Ludhiana MC to present Rs 1,258.8-cr budget today

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has finalised an annual budget of Rs 1,258.8 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, said officials.

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The budget, which sees a significant increase as compared to last year, will be formally presented on Tuesday during the House meeting.

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Officials emphasised that strategies are being developed to strengthen revenue collection, ensuring that the increased spending on development projects is sustainable.

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Officials said this year’s budget places strong emphasis on development works aiming to improve infrastructure and enhance public services across MC limits.

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According to them, the increase in allocations reflects the administration’s intent to accelerate growth and address civic challenges.

Ahead of the budget presentation, political activity within the MC has intensified. Discussions and debates are expected during the House meeting, with opposition parties preparing to scrutinise the allocations and revenue strategies.