Ludhiana MC to replace broken expansion joints on Elevated Road soon

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 6

One side of Elevated Road, on Old GT Road, is likely to be closed soon as the Municipal Corporation (MC) will start the work to replace the damaged expansion joints there. The work order has already been issued to the successful contractor.

Thousands of commuters pass daily through Elevated Road that links the Jagraon Bridge and the Buddha Nullah Bridge on Old GT Road near Chand Cinema. Residents want the civic body and the traffic police to take required steps for traffic management so that the commuters would not face any inconvenience.

The work order to replace broken expansion joints on Elevated Road has already been issued to the contractor. Ashwani Dhiman

Another issue on Elevated Road is the defunct water drainage system. Whenever it rains, water often falls down from different points of the road. Traders had earlier also demanded that the issue should be resolved at

the earliest.

A city resident, Sukhpreet Singh, said there was a need to replace the badly broken expansion joints on Elevated Road. “Several road projects are already underway in various parts of the city due to which commuters generally face troubles. Now, the authorities concerned must make a proper traffic management plan before starting the expansion joints replacement project work on Elevated Road.”

A shopkeeper said: “The MC should also ensure the provision of a proper rainwater drainage system on Elevated Road. During rainy days, rainwater falls from the road on commuters passing through the Old GT Road stretch.”

MC Superintending Engineer Teerath Bansal said the project work was expected to be started in the coming days as the work order had been issued to the contractor. He said there were a total of 64 expansion joints on Elevated Road, each side has 32 expansion joints. Now, around 30 damaged expansion joints are to be replaced under the project work. Replacement of remaining expansion joints would be carried out under another project.

“One side of the bridge would remain closed for 15-20 days for the project work that is going to be started soon. The corporation will hold a meeting with the traffic police for taking required measures for the traffic management,” he said.

