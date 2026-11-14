Ludhiana MC under fire as Diwali waste raises a stink

The Municipal Corporation is facing residents’ ire as the city’s already fragile solid waste management has taken a hit due to the heightened waste generation during and after Diwali.

According to data from the MC office, nearly 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage has piled up across the city.

Several roads and secondary dumping points have turned into garbage dumps, exposing what residents allege is a lack of planning, inadequate machinery and poor coordination among civic officials.

Surinder Singh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, said, “This is not a one-day problem. Garbage is routinely scattered on the road outside the static compactor near the secondary collection point in Jawahar Nagar Camp. It is a matter of shame for the residents. The main road is often blocked. For the past two days, heaps of garbage have made it difficult for commuters to pass through.”

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At the same time, MC Commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann, who took charge recently, has issued directions to officials to ensure the proper functioning of the main dumping site and static compactors. He has asked senior officials to conduct field inspections to monitor the sanitation arrangements.

The situation is not new. The MC has been caught unprepared despite the fact that the situation is an annual phenomenon during the festive season.

Road to dumping site blocked

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The situation has worsened as the main road leading to the Tajpur Road dumping site has been blocked since Thursday, preventing garbage tippers from reaching the disposal facility and disrupting the waste collection chain. With vehicles unable to unload waste at the main site, garbage continues to accumulate at secondary collection points.

Heaps of waste spilled onto roads in Partap Chowk, Dugri, near Lodhi Club, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Eastman Chowk, Giaspura, Chandigarh Road and Rishi Nagar, among other localities.

In Jawahar Nagar Camp, garbage heaps have virtually blocked the road.

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The situation has been aggravated by the refusal of loaders to unload garbage at secondary points, leaving sanitation workers with no option but to dump waste outside the designated sites.

Jasmeen Kaur, a resident near Pratap Chowk, said, “For the past two days, the secondary garbage collection point near Pratap Chowk has been overflowing, with waste scattered across the road. It has brought traffic to a standstill. It is shameful that despite being projected as a Smart City, a large number of roads in Ludhiana continue to present such a chaotic picture. Residents are forced to live amid garbage and inconvenience.”

The disruption has exposed the city’s dependence on a single major disposal facility and the absence of an effective backup arrangement.

The condition of the secondary waste-handling infrastructure has further added to the crisis. The MC has 35 static compactors installed at various locations, but nearly half of the machines are non-functional.

Residents have questioned the MC’s “unpreparedness” despite the Diwali rush being an annual event.

Navjot Singh, a city resident, said garbage was lying unattended on roads and people were being forced to live amid unhygienic conditions. He said the civic body needed to ensure regular lifting and proper maintenance of dumping points.