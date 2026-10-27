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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC workers block road to fill garbage truck

Ludhiana MC workers block road to fill garbage truck

Ludhiana MC official assures to get the matter looked into

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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An MC machine at work to fill a garbage truck on a roadside in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Municipal Corporation (MC) workers filling a garbage truck using a JCB machine allegedly blocked the road, much to the dismay of commuters.

According to the commuters, the incident happened around 11 am on an underbridge on the road opposite the DIG office.

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In a matter of minutes, serpentine queues of vehicles formed on the busy stretch. Commuters claimed many of them had to take detours to reach their destination.

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Sunil, who had come from Jagraon with his family, said he would wait patiently as he was new to the city and an alternative route could prove to be troublesome.

“I have to go to Dandi Swami Chowk, which is half a km. If I take an alternative route, I would be lost in the traffic,” he rued, parking his car on the roadside.

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An MC official assured to get the matter looked into.

Dr Vipal Malhotra from the MC’s Health Department said the public must not be harassed. “They can’t block the road. A little inconvenience can be caused but asking to opt for alternative routes was uncalled for. I will get it checked,” he added.

Passersby were seen arguing with the MC staff, asking for a little way for vehicles to pass, but to no avail.

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