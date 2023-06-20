Ludhiana MC’s logo-making contest enters final phase

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Entering into the final phase of logo-making competition launched to finalise the logo for Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched an online voting competition among the top five logo designs submitted by residents.

The top five logos have been submitted by Amandeep Singh (web developer), Anusha Puri (student of KVM Senior Secondary School), Jasleen Kaur (student of Guru Nanak International Public School), Kamalnoor Kaur (student of Guru Nanak International Public School) and Parin Verma (student of BCM Arya Senior Secondary School).

An official said: “The top five logo designs have been uploaded on out social media pages of Facebook and Instagram.”

MC officials have urged residents to analyse all the five logos carefully and vote for the logo which they think is best fit for the water utility. The vote can be done by ‘liking’ the logo design and voting will close at 5 pm on June 30. The civic body officials stated that the competition has been launched for determining which logo gets the maximum likes from the residents, considering which the civic body will take the final decision to finalise the logo of the water utility.