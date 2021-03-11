Ludhiana: Mini-marathon, traditional games mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

A large number of people of different age group (boys and girls, men and women) took part in a mini-marathon of 5.5 km besides tug-of-war, kabaddi and other traditional games on the Punjab Agricultural University campus on Sunday morning.

The events were organised by Sewa Bharti, Ludhiana unit in association with Yog Bharti, Hariaval Punjab Foundation and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to celebrate the 75 years of Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Elaborate arrangements were made to conduct the event in a smooth manner.

Children take part in games as part of the Central Government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at the PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

DR Bhatti, former DGP, Punjab unfurled the Trivolour. National Anthem was played to mark to start of the event. Som Nath Aggarwal, chairman, Sewa Bharti, North Zone, was the guest of honour on the occasion. The winners were given cash prizes besides appreciation certificates.

Rajesh Dhanda (ISCON), Vipin Jain, Suresh Todi, Madan Goyal, Sanjeev Banka, Bobby Jain, Ashwani Gupta, Pardeep Mittal along with organisers of the event including Rajesh Prashar, Mahavir Nadia, Devender Rajpal, Manoj Bhardwaj, Anil Aggarwal, Jagmohan Kaura, Mahesh, Anil Gupta, Rajinder Gupta, Gaurav Manu Jindal, Parveen Goyal, Mukand, Aman Singla, Yashdeep Puri, Sumit, Suresh Gupta and Rakesh Vohra were present there on the occasion.