Ludhiana MLAs, Mayor and DC send 6 trucks carrying relief material to flood-affected Pathankot

In a unified effort to support the flood-affected residents of Pathankot, MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain sent six trucks carrying relief material of 5,000 ration kits from outside the Verka Milk Plant on Friday morning.

Advertisement

They said that the relief material had been dispatched under the directives of the state government. "It is our collective responsibility as Punjabis to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Pathankot during this challenging time," they stated. The ration kits will provide some assistance to families impacted by the floods, ensuring access to essential supplies. They also appealed to the people of Punjab to come together in prayer for the swift restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected regions.