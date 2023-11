Ludhiana, Moga skaters shine

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 3

Participants from Ludhiana and Moga dominated the proceedings by winning maximum positions in the 35th Punjab State Artistic Roller Skating Championship held at Dhelpur on Thursday.

Skaters from Moga secured 28 medals while those from Ludhiana bagged 27 medals to stamp their supremacy. The following participants from these two cities finished at the victory podium there.

Girls (5-7 years): Ekam Kaur Sandhu (Ludhiana) 2 bronze medals. Girls (7-9 years) inline: Amitoj Kaur (Ludhiana) 2 bronze medals. Girls (7-9 years): Trisha Sareen (Ludhiana) two gold, one silver medal and two bronze medals, Sehaj Khanna (Ludhiana) two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, Sia Bajaj (Moga): two bronze medals, Prabhnoor (Ludhiana) one bronze medal. Girls (7-9 years) quartet: Ludhiana bronze medal. Girls (9-11 years) quartet Moga bronze medal. Girls (9-11 years): Gurnaaz Kaur Oberoi (Ludhiana) two gold medals, Aradhya Sharma (Moga) one gold and two bronze medals, Anandika Sharma (Moga) two bronze medals, Pehal Goyal (Moga) one silver and one bronze medal, Bani Toor (Moga) two bronze medals and Jaismeen Grover (Moga) two bronze medals. Girls (11-14 years): Ekampreet Kaur (Ludhiana) one gold and one silver medal, Ananya Gupta (Ludhiana) one gold and one silver medal, Ryna Sood (Moga) two bronze medals.Girls (above 17 years): Sehaj Mittal (Moga) one bronze medal.

Boys (5-7 years): Shabad Khurana (Moga) two gold medals, Ivaan Makhija (Ludhiana) two silver medals, Nivek Jain (Moga) two bronze medals. Boys (7-9 years) inline: Advik Ghosh (Ludhiana) two bronze medals, Yuvraj Kapoor (Ludhiana) one gold, one silver medal and one bronze medal, Gursidak Brar (Ludhiana) one gold and one silver medal, Krishay Dewan (Ludhiana) three bronze medals. Boys (9-11 years): Reeyansh Verma (Moga) one bronze medal and Adhya Sharma (Moga) one bronze medal. Boys (11-14 years): Gurjap Sandhu (Moga) one gold medal, Vikas Nanda (Moga) one bronze medal and Amarjit Sharma (Moga) one silver medal.

#Moga