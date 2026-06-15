Ludhiana: Money changer booked for duping people

The Ludhiana police registered a case against a money changer on the charge of duping residents on the pretext of providing air tickets and exchanging currency.

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The suspect was identified as Amit Malhotra, a resident of Atam Nagar.

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Investigating officer ASI Harbhajan Singh said he, along with the a police team, was present at Dholewal Chowk, here, on June 13 for patrolling when a tip-off was received that Amit, who runs a firm, Amit Forex, at Gill Chowk, provides services of currency exchange and air ticket booking. As per information, the suspect used to illegally deduct a huge amount from the gullible people in the name of government tax while exchanging currency, hence, he was causing a huge loss to the government.

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In addition to this, Amit had been cheating gullible people by booking air tickets at cheap rates and selling them to people at higher prices. Sometimes, he used to forge tickets and sell them to his customers, projecting them as original ones, and make huge profits. During the raid, Rs 4.70 lakh in Indian currency notes were recovered from the suspect’s shop. However, he managed to give the slip to the police.