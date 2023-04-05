Ludhiana MP Arora flags rise in dog bite cases in Parliament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 4

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora recently raised the issue of the alarming increase in dog-bite cases in major cities and towns of the state in the Parliament.

He said he had asked if the government had taken cognisance of the increase in incidents of stray dog bites and the steps taken by it. He had also asked whether there was a national policy in place to handle stray dogs.

In reply, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, said the animal bite data was captured in the ‘Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’ (IDSP) run by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). However, no dog bite data was being separately captured.

“According to the NCDC, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the year wise Animal Bite Data captured in IDSP has shown year-wise decline in animal bite cases across the country, which stood at 72,77,523 in 2019, 46,33,493 in 2020, 17,01,133 in 2021 and 14,50,666 in 2022,” said the information given in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister also told the House that the government had launched the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for the prevention and control of rabies.

He said the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had also requested the authorities concerned to take appropriate action and effectively implement the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023 to control dog population.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had jointly launched the ‘National Action Plan for Dog-Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE) from India by 2030’.

Arora mentioned that municipal authorities in the city had carried out sterilisation of more than 80,000 stray dogs to check dog population.