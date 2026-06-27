Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner cracks the whip on illegal constructions

Cracking the whip on illegal constructions following the directions of Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, the building branch of the civic body has issued challans to 61 illegal buildings in the last five days.

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The action is being taken against structures, which have come up in violation to the building bylaws. The drive against illegal constructions has been initiated on the directions of the MC Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot, who is also head of the building branch. Residential, commercial and industrial buildings in different areas under the four zones of the civic body have come under the scanner.

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The building branch officials have also been directed to expedite the recovery of pending challans issued for illegal constructions in the past.

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MC Commissioner Alankar stated that no leniency would be shown towards illegal constructions and dues recovery. The officials have been told keep regular checks in respective areas on a daily basis.

He appealed to residents to start construction work only after getting the building plan approved from the MC.

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Reviews property tax collection

With an aim to expedite the recovery of property tax, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducted a review meeting at MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar and issued necessary directions to the staff concerned.

The officials have been directed to fix block-wise recovery targets and push the staff to expedite the recovery of dues from residents.

Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot, Joint Commissioner Amanpreet Singh, Zonal Commissioners Neeraj Jain, Gurpal Singh, Jasdev Sekhon and Superintendents (property tax) were among the officials were present in the meeting.

MC Commissioner Alankar appealed to the residents to pay their taxes in time to avoid penalties. The funds collected from the residents are used for providing basic amenities and to take up development works across the city, he added.