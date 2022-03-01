Ludhiana Municipal Corporation acts against two illegal colonies

Ludhiana, February 28
The Municipal Corporation on Monday took action against two illegal colonies and a few illegal constructions in different areas of the city.
The Assistant Town Planner of Zone D, Municipal Corporation, MS Bedi, said an illegal colony in the Jawaddi area was razed today. He said that the colony was being built without permission.
He said an illegally constructed building on College Road was sealed while an illegal portion of another building on the same road was demolished. Besides, a building on Char Khamba Road, Model Town, was also sealed for violating the building bylaws, he said.
Senior Town Planner SS Bindra said the Municipal Corporation also took action against the GTB colony.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation also removed encroachments from the Model Town Extension area.
