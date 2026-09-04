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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 4.95-crore plan to sterilise 30,000 stray dogs

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 4.95-crore plan to sterilise 30,000 stray dogs

The proposal also includes anti-rabies vaccination and deworming of the dogs

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:19 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed a Rs 4.95-crore programme to sterilise at least 30,000 stray dogs in the city, with each dog costing Rs 1,650 under the rate prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The proposal also includes anti-rabies vaccination and deworming of the dogs.

The proposal has been put before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) for approval. The programme is aimed at controlling the growth of the stray dog population and reducing the risk of dog-bite and rabies cases in the city.

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As per the proposal, the work will cover the catching, sterilisation, vaccination and deworming of stray dogs, along with the required care after sterilisation. The MC has proposed that at least 30,000 dogs be covered under the programme.

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The move comes against the backdrop of a continuing stray dog problem in Ludhiana. The city has been carrying out the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for several years, but the MC has now proposed another large-scale drive to cover more dogs.

The official note states that the Animal Birth Control Programme, vaccination and deworming work had earlier been assigned to Friendicoes SECA, Gurgaon. The agency was engaged for the programme and its agreement was later extended to ensure continuation of the work.

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The MC has now proposed a new rate of Rs 1,650 per dog in accordance with the AWBI rate. For the proposed target of 30,000 dogs, the total expenditure will come to Rs 4.95 crore.

The programme is significant as sterilisation is intended to prevent uncontrolled breeding of stray dogs, while vaccination helps protect against rabies. Deworming and post-operative care are also part of the planned work.

The proposal also comes at a time when thousands of dog-bite cases are being reported in Ludhiana every year, making sustained sterilisation and vaccination important for both public safety and animal welfare.

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