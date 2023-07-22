Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 21

Following Municipal Town Planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa's submission of his resignation to the MC Commissioner via email, questions have arisen regarding the exact reason for his decision. In the email, Wadhwa cited personal reasons for his resignation, although the specific cause remains unclear.

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the Municipal Corporation (MC) stated that MTP Rajnish Wadhwa had submitted a leave application but the MC Commissioner allegedly raised objections to it. Now, Wadhwa sent his resignation notice via email.

In the email sent to the MC Commissioner on Friday morning, MTP Rajnish Wadhwa stated that due to family/personal reasons, he is unable to continue the services with the MCL/Department further. He requested the commissioner to accept his resignation and grant him earned leave from July 20 to 31. Additionally, Wadhwa also mentioned that he will submit his resignation notice as per the rules applicable in the coming days.

When contacted, Wadhwa, however, did not comment on the matter. An MC official claimed, “As of now, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has not yet received the resignation notice from the MTP. Once the resignation notice is received, she will address the matter in accordance with the established rules.”