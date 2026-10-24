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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana murder: Man dies after attack with sharp weapons in Daba, 1 arrested

Ludhiana murder: Man dies after attack with sharp weapons in Daba, 1 arrested

Police suspect old enmity, say deceased had 12 criminal cases registered against him

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:51 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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CCTV grab of accused.
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Miscreants carrying sharp-edged weapons barged into a house near Reru Sahib Gurdwara at Daba in Ludhiana district and attacked a visitor.

During the assault, the accused severed the victim’s hand. Thereafter, they handed over the hand to a shopkeeper, asking him to deliver the packet to the victim’s house.

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The victim — identified as Shakti Singh, alias Bhura (35), a resident of Basant Nagar — succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Civil Hospital. Shakti had gone to his friend’s house, where he was attacked. The accused also attacked the house owner.

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Daba SHO Inspector Jatinder Kumar said that preliminary investigation suggested that it seemed to be a case of old enmity. Criminal records of both the injured and the accused have also come to light. The police obtained CCTV footage of the accused, who came on two motorcycles to deliver the severed hand at the shop.

"The police are investigating the matter. It has come to light that the injured is Shakti Singh alias Bhura, against whom about 12 criminal cases have already been registered in the past. He was sent to a hospital in an ambulance, and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The case appears to be of mutual enmity. One accused has been arrested, and raids are on to nab the remaining accused," said ACP Roopdeep Kaur in a statement.

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The police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.

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