Ludhiana: Mystery shrouds youth's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A youth was found dead under mysterious conditions at the Yard chowk in Focal Point here on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Kumar (22), a native of Bihar. At present, the youngster was staying at Dhandari.

The victim was reportedly working at the Dhandari railway yard. Sajan, uncle of the deceased, said on Saturday night, Vivek had left home, saying that he was going with his friend but he did not return home. On Sunday morning at around 7, his body was found. His motorcycle was lying near the body.

Investigating officer in the case Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) Narinder Sharma said the body of the youth had some injury marks and the police would pursue further proceedings in the case after obtaining the post-mortem examination report from the Civil Hospital.