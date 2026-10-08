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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Nabbed gangster’s aides spill beans on cross-border weapon smuggling

Ludhiana: Nabbed gangster’s aides spill beans on cross-border weapon smuggling

Gang planned to target businessmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:14 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The questioning of two associates of a foreign-based gangster, arrested by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, has exposed a plot to target prominent businessmen in Chandigarh and Mohali, besides revealing a cross-border network involved in the smuggling of sophisticated weapons and ammunition.

The arrested suspects were identified as Radhe Shyam and Rahul Kumar, both residents of the Rawla Mandi area in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupinder Bhatti said investigations revealed that the the two suspects were in constant touch with their handler, Harman Sandhu, who is based abroad. Acting on Sandhu’s instructions, they had planned to open fire at residences and offices of prominent businessmen in Chandigarh and Mohali to create terror and extort large sums of money.

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Bhatti said CIA in-charge inspector Avtar Singh arrested the suspects near a vacant land of Irrigation Department on Ferozepur Road here after receiving a tip-off. The suspects were allegedly waiting for their accomplices to execute a crime.

Both suspects have criminal records. Radhe Shyam is facing five cases registered in Rawla Mandi and Anupgarh in Rajasthan while Rahul Kumar is involved in a case registered in Rawla Mandi.

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An FIR was registered at Police Division No 8 on October 3 under Sections 111(1) and 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Weapon smuggled

from Pakistan

According to police sources, Sandhu, who is based in Spain, had instructed his associates to collect a Glock pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar. The weapon had allegedly been smuggled from Pakistan.

The weapon was later transported to Nakodar and concealed beneath a signboard. The two shooters were subsequently directed to retrieve it. Sandhu allegedly sent money to the suspects on three or four occasions to cover fuel, lodging and other expenses, with the cash hidden at various locations and collected in a similar manner.

The police said the suspects were also promised Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for each target they attacked. However, they were arrested before they could execute the plans.

Major conspiracy foiled

Bhatti said the arrests thwarted a major conspiracy to target businessmen in Chandigarh and Mohali. Acting on the directions of the foreign-based gangster, the suspects had been assigned the task of attacking prominent businessmen and extorting money from them.

The police will investigate identities of the intended targets and trace other members of the network. “We cannot disclose the names of the intended targets for security reasons but they have been alerted by the police,” he added.

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