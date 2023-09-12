Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The budding players of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, have brought laurels to the school by excelling in the block-level volleyball tournament held under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium, Dulay. The U-14 girls’ team emerged winner by defeating DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. However team of U-14 boys remained second. All players of girls’ and boys’ teams have been selected for the district-level tournament. In volleyball shooting U-17 girls and U-17 boys categories, the teams of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, also emerged winners and all players have been selected for the district-level event. Congratulating the winning teams, the school Principal, Harmeet Kaur Waraich, said,” Consistent efforts always pays back. I wish all of them success in all future events.”

World First Aid Day observed

First aid is the emergency care or treatment given to an ill or injured person before professional medical aid. This year World First Aid Day was observed in foundational stage, Chandigarh Road, to demonstrate the importance of first aid practices in saving lives. “The theme for this year is “First Aid in the Digital World”. The theme focuses on creating digital innovations in providing first aid to everyone quickly and easily. The children were introduced to the first aid kit and the equipment inside it. A brief about the equipment was given and a demonstration on the use of band aids, Dettol, cotton, thermometer, pair of scissors, etc. was given to the children by Lakshmi Sharma. Kids were made aware about the different types of bandages and antiseptics by the school nurse.

BVM Sr Sec School

A plantation drive was followed enthusiastically under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan by NCC Cadets-3 girls battalion at BVM Sr Sec School, Sec-39, Ludhiana, under the theme ‘Ek Paudha Ek Sankalp’. It was attended by GC, MC, CTO, 25 girls cadets and school gardener Dilip. Principal Upasna Modgil ushered that the greenery of this earth is the life of this earth, which is the basis of life for all of us. We should always try to keep this earth green and beautiful.

Khalsa College for Women

An exhibition of paintings by Bably S Singh was organised at Khalsa College for Women recently. The exhibition was inaugurated by noted poet Surjit Patar. The paintings depicted closeness with the nature were appreciated by the visitors during the exhibition. The artist said Amaltaas one of her paintings with all flowering branches going downwards teach us to remain humble. Bably said paintings are not mere decoration pieces but rather paintings are silent poems, stories and a very few people could read them.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

A Freshers’ Party ‘Istaqbaal-2023’ was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, by the PG Department of Commerce and Management to welcome the students of BCom I and BBA I. The event started with a choreography followed by modelling rounds, fun-filled games, and many other mesmerising and exhilarating performances. The titles of Mr Fresher and Ms Fresher were bagged by Piyush and Nandini and Nikhil Gupta and Priyanka, respectively. At the same time, Raghav Sharma was declared Mr Handsome, Jatin and Kartik Thakur were declared Mr Talented. Principal Mohd Saleem formally welcomed the new students and wished them success in their new paradigm of education.

