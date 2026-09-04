Ludhiana: National Nutrition Month activities begin at Punjab Agricultural University

The Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), commenced activities under the National Nutrition Month (Rashtriya Poshan Maah) with an online guest lecture on holistic nutrition.

The lecture was conducted in collaboration with the Ludhiana chapter of the Nutrition Society of India (NSI).

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Nutrition expert and wellness coach Kripa Seth, a distinguished PAU alumna, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted the close connection between nutrition, physical health and mental well-being, and encouraged students to embrace mindful eating, listen to their body cues and combine traditional wisdom with modern nutritional science. Through interactive activities and engaging discussions, Seth involved the students and made the session highly participative and insightful.

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College of Community Science dean Kiran Bains appreciated the department, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in strengthening nutrition awareness and promoting healthier communities.

Department of Food and Nutrition head Harpreet Kaur highlighted the relevance of holistic nutrition in today’s fast-paced world and said nourishing body and mind was essential for sustainable health and well-being.

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Undergraduate and postgraduate students from the Department of Food and Nutrition, along with faculty members, attended the event.