Ludhiana: National Start-up Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Dugri, hosted a national inter-school innovation fest ‘5YFN 2023’ to mark the celebration of National Start-up Day where 23 teams participated in both online and offline events. The motive behind the same was to provide a platform to the young learners for harnessing their innate potential and entrepreneurial skills. Harmeet Singh (Deputy Director, IPR Cell of CT University), Aditya Gupta (Director of KUVAM Fashions Pvt Ltd) and Ujjwal Talwar (school alumnus) were the members of the jury. The participants were adjudged on the basis of their content, innovation, presentation and originality of ideas.

The members of Models 74 Educational Welfare Society distributed 100 warmers to needy students at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana. GS Chawla, press secretary of the society, said the society was apprised that the warmers were required for the needy students of the school. The society members, who passed matriculation from this school in 1974, then held a meeting and distributed the warmers to the students on Monday, he said.

A seven-day NSS camp started at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM ), Ludhiana. The inauguration was done by college Principal Vishal Kumar. On the 2nd day of the camp, a literary drive was conducted in the two adopted villages of the college i.e. Jhande and Phullanwal village. The NSS volunteers were split into two teams of 30 students each. One team went to Jhande village and the other to Phullanwal village. In Jhande, an informative lecture on financial literacy was presented before the villagers.

A seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp on the theme of “Swachh Bharat, Fit India “, was organised at Ramgarhia Girls College from January 10 to 16. The college officials said a thorough effort was made to develop personality of the volunteers through community service. They were given knowledge about first aid, civil defence, personal hygiene etc. An effort was also made to spread awareness about the hazards of plastic kite string, which is causing many fatal accidents these days. The NSS volunteers also played a Nukkad Natak on the theme of “Say No To Plastic Kite String.”