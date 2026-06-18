Ludhiana neurologist re-elected to International stroke organisation board

Dr Ivy Anne Sebastian, a neurologist at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC), has been re-elected to the board of directors of the World Stroke Organization (WSO) for 2026-2030 term, representing the Asia-Oceania region. It will be her second term.

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She is an associate professor at the Department of Neurology. The WSO is the leading global body for reducing stroke cases worldwide. Election to its board of directors is considered to be among the highest honours in the international stroke community. The WSO is entrusted with shaping global stroke policy, research priorities and standards of care.

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Dr Sebastian was the first alumna of the WSO Future Leaders Programme to be elected to the board.

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During her first tenure, Dr Sebastian contributed significantly to global education, policy and implementation science. She played a key role in developing international frameworks for pre-hospital care, co-authored the WSO position statement on pre-hospital stroke care and helped strengthen stroke systems across six Southeast Asian countries.

She also co-leads THRIVE, a flagship WSO initiative aimed at reducing post-stroke disability. Dr Sebastian has contributed to India’s National Stroke Action Plan as well.