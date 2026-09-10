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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana New DCP visits markets of old city to take stock of traffic

Ludhiana New DCP visits markets of old city to take stock of traffic

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:11 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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DCP Arvind Meena at a market in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP law & order, traffic) Arvind Meena, who recently joined the police commissionerate, visited the old city markets on Wednesday to take stock of the traffic issues.

He, along with senior traffic police officials, walked in the markets to get a first-hand experience of the situation.

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Talking to The Tribune, DCP Meena said the city was new to him and it was the biggest industrial metropolis of Punjab. “To manage the dense population and heavy traffic, simply sitting in an office and formulating plans is not effective,” he said, assuring to find a solution soon.

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DCP Meena said many affected points had been identified and the ground impact would be visible soon. “Several major crowded areas of the city and critical and sensitive traffic points have been identified. A special plan of action has been developed to ensure smooth traffic movement at these locations, and work has begun. In the coming days, residents of the industrial town will see clear and positive changes in the traffic system,” he said.

Old city markets are crippled by encroachments by shopkeepers and roadside vendors.

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