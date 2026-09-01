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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: NGO launches free healthcare scheme for needy school students

Ludhiana: NGO launches free healthcare scheme for needy school students

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Navchetna Bal Bhali Committee, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Monday launched ‘Navchetna Healing Hands’, a new wing aimed at serving needy schoolchildren.

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The wing will provide free health services and counselling, conduct check-up camps and conduct awareness programmes to cater to needy students from government and low-income private schools.

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At least 13 doctors from across the city have joined the wing to serve as volunteers and pledged to give their time to the cause.

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Navchetna president Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon welcomed all the doctors, honoured them and thanked them for joining hands to serve needy children.

Navchetna Women Front chairperson Kirti Sharma said, “Only two forces can truly change the society - doctors and teachers. When they come together, transformation is inevitable”.

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The wing’s working plan will focus on joyful learning, foundational literacy and numeracy, health and hygiene awareness and emotional well-being of children.

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