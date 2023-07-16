 Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler : The Tribune India

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Child discharged after successfully treated for rare gene disease

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

RS MP Sanjeev Arora with Kanav and his family in New Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 15

An 18-month-old toddler has got a new lease of life, courtesy the Ludhiana-based NGOs.

Led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, the NGOs, Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust and Samvedna Trust, raised a whopping sum of Rs 17.5 crore to arrange gene therapy on Kanav Jangra.

Hailing from New Delhi, the toddler has been treated successfully at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.

Arora, who spearheaded the campaign, ‘Let’s save Kanav — Help before it’s too late’, said Kanav Jangra was discharged after the treatment. However, he will be kept under observation by doctors for the next few months.

He was treated by Dr Ratna Dua Puri at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and was given gene therapy ‘ZolgenSMA’, which cost Rs 17.5 crore (USD 2.1 million).

Arora, who runs Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust, said a pack of gene therapy, ZolgenSMA (made in USA) was imported from Durbin PLC (part of Uniphar Group), United Kingdom, at a net price of USD 21,25,000 (around Rs 17.5 crore) in June this year.

He said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services, had given a custom duty exemption certificate (CDEC) on import of this life saving drug/medicine on receipt of Kanav’s application.

Arora said it was certified that the drug was being imported by Kanav for self-use and was a life-saving drug, following which it was exempted from payment of custom duty.

Elated over the successful treatment, Arora along with his family members met Kanav and his parents Amit and Garima in New Delhi and wished the toddler a long life.

Kanav’s parents thanked Arora for his efforts to save their son. The toddler’s family members got emotional while discussing how Kanav has been saved with the help of all those involved.

Family first met Sanjay Singh

The family of the toddler first met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who introduced them to his party MP Sanjeev Arora.

Moved by the plight of the child, Arora launched the campaign to save Kanav and raised funds to bear the heavy treatment cost.

Rare disease

Kanav was suffering from a rare genetic disease SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type-1. It is a genetic disease that destroys the nerves responsible for controlling most of the body movements.

Politicians, celebrities among donors

Rising above party politics, MPs Raghav Chadha, Hans Raj Hans, Sanjay Singh, Vivek Tankha, Sanjeev Arora, Ramchander Jangra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Pravesh Verma, Ashok Mittal and Manish Tewari endorsed Kanav’s cause.

Besides, celebrities, including Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Farha Khan, Vidya Balan, Chunkey Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Vishal Dadlani, Ali Asgar, Bharti Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Shakti Kapoor and Kiku Sharda, also supported the campaign.

To seek affordable pricing

Arora said he would take up the matter in the ensuing Parliament session to help get the medicine at an affordable price. Also, he would request for spending resources in research and development so that the treatment could become cheaper.

Arora has thanked all those who had extended their support to save Kanav’s life.

