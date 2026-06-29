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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Nihangs block road, seek influencer’s arrest

Ludhiana: Nihangs block road, seek influencer’s arrest

Accuse Chetan Sharma of hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Nihangs staged a protest on Sunday and blocked the road on Basti Jodhewal Chowk to push for the arrest of social media influencer Chetan Sharma, who is accused of using objectionable and derogatory language against Sikh religion and Gurus.

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The protest was lifted after an hour when the police assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested soon.

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The protest by nihangs — enraged over what they said was a delay in arresting the accused — brought traffic to a standstill, leading to long queues of vehicles on the road and nearby link arteries.

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The protesters raised slogans against the police. They alleged Chetan Sharma had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community by uploading a video on social media containing highly offensive content.

Although the police had promptly registered a case in connection with the matter, the accused has not been arrested even after several days.

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The nihangs warned of intensified protests if action was not taken against the accused soon.

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