Ludhiana: No clarity on fee issue as parents, schools differ

Ludhiana, April 15
With the onset of the new academic session, parents have started worrying as some of the schools have hiked the tuition fee manifold. Having no other option, the parents have started approaching either political leaders or have started writing directly to the state government to look into the matter and intervene.
Utter confusion
- Parents have started approaching either the political leaders or have started writing directly to the state government to look into the matter and intervene
- DEO-led committees visited two schools — one at Phase 1 of Dugri and another at Ishar Nagar — to probe on the fee issue
- Many parents of the students who took admission in the nursery classes, gathered outside a Shastri Nagar school to voice their discontent
- The principal, however, said everything has been settled with the parents and there was no outstanding issue.
Many such complaints have been registered by the parents on the state government’s Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), following which, the District Education Office here is on its toes as they have been asked to constitute committees and visit the schools against whom the complaints are lodged.
Reportedly, DEO-led committees today visited two such schools — one at Phase 1 of Dugri and another at Ishar Nagar. The parents brought to the notice of the government that fee structure has been revised ‘unreasonably’.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawney, however, said she has asked the education department to submit pertinent details in 10 days.
It may be mentioned here that DEO has asked the enquiry officials to look into the matter and report thoroughly as the report is to be submitted to the DC, who wants to redress the issue as soon as possible.
“These are the additional duties we perform. We have to teach the students, manage the schools, have to perform election duties and then probe such matters. But since this is also a sensitive matter in which extra financial burden is being put on parents, we need to be thorough with our investigation,” said a government school principal.
DEO (Secondary) Harjinder Singh, however, did not respond to the calls made and messages sent to ascertain the outcome of the inquiry held by the members of the committees that had visited the schools.
Parents gather again
Meanwhile, many parents of the students who took admission in the nursery classes, gathered outside a Shastri Nagar school today but were denied entry. A parent rued, “Most of the parents have given in to the pressure but there are others like us, who still want to raise their voice and struggle to get justice. But we are not being entertained by the school authorities. Our only concern is that next year, the fee would again be hiked by 8-10 per cent.”
The principal, however, said everything has been settled with the parents and there was no outstanding issue. When asked whether the fee for nursery classes, the principal replied that all such information was reflected on the school’s portal. She was oblivious of the parents gathered outside the school.
