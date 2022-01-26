Ludhiana North: Five-time Congress MLA faces challenge from new entrants

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 25

Rakesh Pandey, the senior-most Congress MLA in the district, which sends the maximum of 14 legislators, which account for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, is facing challenge from new entrants besides traditional rivals in the Ludhiana North Assembly constituency for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections slated for February 20.

Unlike previous elections when it used to be mostly direct or the first time when it was a triangular contest in 2017, the entry of the main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with its new ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the newly-formed two farmers’ outfits — Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), comprising 19 farm unions, including the one led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) formed by Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, which have also forged an alliance, — has made the contest multi-cornered this time.

While the five-time MLA Pandey is contesting his eight consecutive elections from the ruling party, AAP and the SAD have fielded turncoats – Madan Lal Bagga and RD Sharma, respectively, in their maiden elections from here. SSM nominee Virinder Khara is a new face while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its new alliance partners, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, are yet to declare their candidate from the urban seat.

Barring 2007 when the BJP’s Harish Bedi had won from here, the Ludhiana North segment had remained a Congress citadel with Pandey representing it for the maximum of five times since its inception in 1957.

Pandey (66), who won from here in 1992, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2012 and 2017, and remained the Minister of State for Printing and Stationery, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Chairman, PPCC Secretary, and president of the District Congress Committee and the District Youth Congress, is on his second hat-trick while promising to solve all problems and meet demands of the public. His 1997 election was set aside, necessitating a by-election in 1999, which also he had won.

Pandey’s father Joginder Pall Pandey had represented the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in 1980 by defeating Ajit Singh of the SAD.

Bagga (64), who had quit the SAD to join the AAP in July last year, was seeking votes on the promise of bringing an end to what he alleged as the “misrule” of the successive traditional parties and ushering in a new era of development and welfare of the public.

Considered a close aide of the Badals, Bagga had remained a member of the SAD PAC and senior vice- president of the trade and industry wing of the party. He had also served as the vice-chairman of the Punjab Board of Commerce, with a status of minister of state in the previous SAD-BJP government, besides remaining the president of the SAD Ludhiana (urban) unit and a two-time councillor.

Bagga, who was appointed the AAP’s constituency in-charge for Ludhiana North, had also unsuccessfully contested the last Vidhan Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from Ludhiana North after being denied the SAD ticket as the seat had went to the BJP in seat sharing between the SAD and the BJP at that time. Following which, he was expelled from the party but was later inducted back. He had polled 12,136 votes, accounting for 9.85 per cent vote share, as an Independent candidate from here in 2017.

Sharma (52), who had quit the BJP to join the SAD in August last, was seeking votes on the promise of giving thrust to education, health and beautification of the area, besides mitigating problems caused by the highly polluted Buddha Nullah. Sharma had remained the MC Deputy Mayor while his mother was a two-time councillor as well.

Khara (68), who is a practicing advocate since 1980, was contesting his maiden election, on the promise of providing better basic civic amenities and ensuring fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, which he alleged were lacking so far. He had joined the AAP in 2013 but had to quit in 2016 for what he alleged as “sale of tickets”.

The BJP, which had remained a runner-up for six times and had won once from here, is still to come out with its choice of candidate.

In 2017, Pandey had defeated BJP’s Parveen Bansal by a margin of 5,132 votes by polling 44,864 votes, which accounted for 36.4 per cent vote share, against 39,732 votes, constituting 32.24 per cent of the total polled votes, secured by Bansal. Except Lok Insaaf Party’s Randhir Singh Sivia, who was supported by AAP under an alliance last time, having polled 20,387 votes, constituting 16.54 per cent vote share, all other nine candidates, including BSP’s Rajinder Kumar, had lost their security deposits. As many as 1,307 voters, accounting for 1.06 per cent vote share, had opted for “none of the above” (NOTA).

While Pandey had represented the seat in 2017, 2012, 2002, 1999 and 1992, BJP’s Harish Bedi had won in 2007, Congress’ Sat Pal Prashar in 1985, Sardari Lal Kapoor in 1980, 1972 and 1969, and Harbhagwan had emerged victorious in this seat’s maiden election in 1957. Kapoor Chand had won the seat twice as the Janata Party candidate in 1977 and on the ticket of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1967 while the lone Independent candidate Bachan Singh had represented the segment in 1962.

This time, the constituency has registered an increase of 16,975 voters, accounting for 9.33 per cent, with the electorate count going up from 1,81,856 in 2017 to 1,98,831, including 1,05,765 male, 93,042 female and 24 third gender voters.

Candidatespeak

I have been serving people of my constituency since 1992 and am committed to fulfill all their aspirations by registering my seventh victory this time. — Rakesh Pandey, Congress MLA

People are inspired by works done by the AAP government in Delhi and are fed up with traditional parties ruling Punjab so far. — Madan Lal Bagga, AAP

We will ensure roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothing and shelter) to all, besides improving education, health, employment generation, infrastructure, and basic amenities. — Virinder Khara, SSM

My focus will be to improve the condition of the health and education sectors, besides ensuring beautification of the constituency. — RD Sharma, SAD